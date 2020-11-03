Federal Judge orders postal inspectors to sweep swing state post offices for ballots

With USPS reporting difficulties keeping up with the job of mailing ballots, a federal judge today sent in postal inspectors to make sure they aren't left undelivered. Elura Nanos:

USPS personnel had been instructed "to perform late and extra trips to the maximum extent necessary to increase on-time mail deliveries, particularly for Election Mail," and to send the court daily updates on the number of trips and on-time deliveries. Judge Sullivan also ordered a daily check-in via videoconference, the result of which was a new order on Election Day. The order applies to postal facilities in "Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona."

If the name's familiar, it's the same judge handling Michael Flynn's case.