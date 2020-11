At 7 p.m. eastern time, polls closed in Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. CNN called it for Trump in Indiana based on early reporting; CBS News called it for him in South Carolina, and for Biden in Vermont and Virginia, leaving Georgia the only toss-up.

Florida is already reporting numbers, though polls are still open: it's neck and neck as of 7:14 p.m., with both candidates on 49% of returns so far reported.