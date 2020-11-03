Honk if you paid more taxes than Donald Trump

"Honk if u paid taxes more than trump."
Video by @deya_elayyan, an engineer who lives in Chicago and captured the sound of MANY vehicles honking in this hilarious video. Do go watch it at TikTok.
"Honk if u paid taxes more than trump."
Video by @deya_elayyan, an engineer who lives in Chicago and captured the sound of MANY vehicles honking in this hilarious video. Do go watch it at TikTok.
President Donald Trump's lesser failson Eric Trump claims his social media likes are being throttled and he thinks that's become the number one issue in politics over the past few weeks. READ THE REST
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
We live in a noisy, noisy world. From leaf-blowers to traffic to raucous stadium-sized sporting events or concerts, we are almost constantly enveloped in a cacophony of sound. And believe it — that noise is already doing a serious number on your ears. About 40 million Americans in their 20s through their 60s have noise-induced… READ THE REST
No parent wants to push their kid too hard down any particular career path. Beyond the bad look of being THAT mom or dad, you also know the moment you start pushing a kid to be a doctor or lawyer or scientist is almost always the moment they'll decide that's what they never want to… READ THE REST
When the weather turned too cold to play lawn tennis, rabid fans in Victorian England of the 1880s brought the game inside instead. Before too long, table tennis, or ping pong as it was soon to be known worldwide, caught fire. And sure, laugh all you want at table tennis in the Olympics or when Forrest… READ THE REST