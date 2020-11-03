In her first televised appearance in years, here is Tracy Chapman yesterday on Late Night with Seth Meyers performing "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution" (1988).
Last night: Tracy Chapman performed "Talkin' 'Bout a Revolution"
- music
- revolution
