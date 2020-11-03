"In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves." —Carl Sagan, from COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey (2014) and Pale Blue Dot (1994)
"Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us."
- perspective
- sagan
- Space
Unusual asteroid could be worth $10,000 quadrillion
16 Psyche is a unique asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. According to new observations of the 140-mile diameter rock made using the Hubble Space Telescope, the asteroid may consist mostly of iron and nickel that would be worth about $10,000 quadrillion. (Of course having that much of the metals readily available… READ THE REST
NASA finds more evidence of Jovian sprites
New data from the Juno spacecraft gives more evidence that sprites arcing hundreds of miles occur in the atmosphere of Jupiter. These transient luminous events, or TLEs, were captured with UV sensors. Via JPL: Scientists predicted these bright, superfast flashes of light should also be present in Jupiter's immense roiling atmosphere, but their existence remained… READ THE REST
An astronaut's guide to using the bathroom in space
One of the most popular questions asked of astronauts is how they use the bathroom in space. That prompted NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy—who just retuned to Earth last week after six months as commander of the International Space Station—to create a video guide to using the, er, Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) as it's officially… READ THE REST
