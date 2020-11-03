Oopsie! Facebook's Instagram is telling users the election is tomorrow

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Facebook, is telling some users today that the election is tomorrow [Bloomberg News]. The election is today.

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram said some users may still be seeing a notice saying Election Day is tomorrow, not today. The company said it's a technical issue having to do with caching, or retaining stored data.

Bloomberg News quotes the company, which did not put a name to its statement: "While we turned off the 'Tomorrow is Election Day' notice last night, it was cached for a small group of people if their app hadn't been restarted. It's resolving itself as people restart. Today, people will get 'It's the Last Day to Vote' at the top of feed."

