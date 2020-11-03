Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye busk for early NYC voters: "People Have the Power"

Some Manhattan folks waiting in line to vote early were treated to a Patti Smith and Lenny Kaye street performance Monday. The pair serenaded the crowd with Smith's 1988 "People Have the Power."
The 73-year-old became especially fired up during the song's rousing end. "The power to dream to rule/ To wrestle the world from fools/ It's decreed the people rule!" a defiant Smith declared, her hand balled up into a mighty fist. She capped off the entire thing with a message that neatly summarizes her Dream of Life track: "Use your voice, vote!"
(COS)
screengrab via zoe_leonard_studio