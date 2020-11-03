Trump storms Miami-Dade county, far outpacing his 2016 vote total there

A large tranche of states close their polls at 8 p.m. eastern time, accounting for 172 votes in the electoral college. Networks have so far called Indiana, South Carolina and Oklahoma for Trump, and Vermont, Massachussets, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. for Biden.

The big news so far is Trump doing far better than expected in Miami-Dade county. As of 8 p.m., he's already racked up more than 450,000 votes in a densely-populated county where he received only 360k in 2016. Clinton took it by thirty points; Biden is barely eight ahead with about 80% percent of precincts reporting in—a very worrying sign for Biden in Florida.

With 82% of Florida's precincts reporting in, both candidates have 49% of the vote.