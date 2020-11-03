Robocalls telling U.S. voters 'stay safe and stay home' now under FBI investigation

• "This is just a test call," the voice says in one version of the robocall, "Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home."

• The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

Throughout the United States in the weeks leading up to Election Day, and today, people are receiving weird robocalls warning them to "stay safe and stay home," which the FBI is now investigating as a possible coordinated criminal act of voter intimidation.

From the Associated Press:

The FBI is investigating calls that seek to discourage people from voting, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security told reporters Tuesday. Authorities wouldn't offer details. The brief calls, which featured a computerized female voice, made no mention of the election. But given the lack of details, and the timing, the message was clear, according to Dan Doughty, a Kansas City resident who received the robocall Tuesday morning. "It felt like voter suppression," Doughty told The Associated Press. "It was even so vague that whoever did it could say it was about COVID."

More at the Associated Press.