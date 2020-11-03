Someone is spray painting blue dots in front of houses of Biden supporters in California city

Houses in a Roseville, California neighborhood that have Biden signs in the yard were tagged with blue dots, reports Newsweek. The dots were spraypainted on the streets in front of the houses between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

"This is not just a smashed pumpkin on Halloween," Quilici said. "This is like a message and I'm not really OK with it."

Another neighbor, who did not wish to be named, told CBS 13: "At first I was scared and extremely upset, and then I just got angry, and now I'm just angry and it just makes me more determined to keep my signs up."

The dots have since been removed. The Roseville Police Department has been contacted for further comment.