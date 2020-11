At the La Casa tunnel in Tijuana, Stefan Brüggerman set up his red, white, and blue TRUTH/LIE neon installation.

Via Dezeen, the Mexican artist said:

These powerful words, LIE and TRUTH have eroded into a meaningless word – or shifted polarities – now perhaps the lie is the truth and the truth is the lie. The relevance is that these words have lost their meaning in many ways.

Image: YouTube / Dezeen