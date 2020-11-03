Wall goes up around White House

'Non-scalable' barrier goes up around White House before election https://t.co/Jarw8yW13r pic.twitter.com/haY5lx5mRO — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 3, 2020

Described as a "non-scalable barrier", a big beautiful wall was erected yesterday around the White House. It is in anticipation of post-election unrest, and looks very much like a fortification in the photos taken head-on. The White House is "literally barricaded in," reports Alissa Walker.

Every news report has quoted the presidential press office, calling it "non-scalable," and it's similar to the barrier erected in June after protests thundered through American cities. It's also known as an "anti-climb" fence, made from a welded wire mesh that's so tightly woven it's impossible to get a foothold — and very difficult to cut. In summer, the fence quickly became a stunning crowdsourced public art installation, threaded with calls for justice. It will not be easy to get as close on Election Day.

Up-close, though, it looks quite scalable and, if anything, not worth scaling. One account describes it as "the groverhaus of barricades."