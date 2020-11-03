Four years ago, Lil Pump made a show of hating Donald Trump, but is now a big fan. Trump, though, calls him "Little Pimp."
Watch Donald Trump introduce Lil Pump as "Little Pimp"
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Eric Trump claims his social media 'likes' are being throttled (reader, he is lying)
President Donald Trump's lesser failson Eric Trump claims his social media likes are being throttled and he thinks that's become the number one issue in politics over the past few weeks. READ THE REST
Women harassed at surveillance camera startup
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
How to remove ham from your disk drive
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
PingPongly brings table tennis to virtually any table
When the weather turned too cold to play lawn tennis, rabid fans in Victorian England of the 1880s brought the game inside instead. Before too long, table tennis, or ping pong as it was soon to be known worldwide, caught fire. And sure, laugh all you want at table tennis in the Olympics or when Forrest… READ THE REST
This black marble Cuisinart cutlery block set is on sale for just $80
A cutlery block knife set should be a staple of any kitchen. Considering the need for super sharp blades for doing almost any kitchen task from de-boning, filleting, carving and chopping, picking up a quality set should be more than just a luxury item. And beyond the safety issue of using dull knives, think about… READ THE REST
This $33 1080p HD webcam can instantly elevate your Zoom calls
There's a variation on an old poker players' adage that applies directly to our new work-from-home lifestyle. If you're staring around the Zoom call at everybody else's image quality and you can't spot the bad camera in the bunch, there's a good chance the bad camera — is you. There's always someone on a group… READ THE REST