Watch North Korean officials' reactions to hearing K-Pop for the first time

Watch these North Korean officials' reactions to seeing a K-Pop show for the first time in their lives. They liked it, but their excited expressions are apparently everyone else's flatlining in a coma expressions. The performance happened in 2018, and was covered by CNN. [via Reddit]
