On Monday, Rob wrote about the new Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard. The computer by itself sells for US$70 and there's a full kit with mouse, guidebook, cables, etc. for $100. The rub was that you had to pay for shipping from the UK.



But fear not, citizens, Adafruit will be carrying both of these models in the US, first the kit version and later the computer-only version.



Here, Ladyada runs through the Pi 400 and its features.

Image: YouTube