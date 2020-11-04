As Trump rants about "stolen" election, The Gap advertises nauseating Red-Blue reconciliation hoodie

There is still no official winner in the matter of yesterday's election (though Biden appears to be doing well and Trump is fulminating on Twitter), but The Gap today advertised a blue and red hoodie intended to heal divisions and unite America, or some similarly nauseating sentiment along such lines.

"The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward," the company tweeted.

A top reply: "What happens when the red part of the sweater puts the blue part of the sweater in a camp separated from its parents with no way to find them?"