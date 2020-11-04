Endangered sea turtle rebounding thanks to COVID-19 and indigenous peoples

To an environmental degree the Earth has benefited from the lack of humans traveling all over it due to COVID-19 lock downs. The olive ridley sea turtle is one of those beneficiaries. Regarded by the WWF the olive ridley is classified as vulnerable, but a conservation group has released over 2,250 baby turtles to Mexico's Sea of Cortez. The group Tortugueros del Desemboque is run by the Indigenous Seri community, which is based in the Mexican state Sonora.

Via Arizona Public Media, group coordinator of Tortugueros del Desemboque Mayra Estrella Astorga said:

"This year has been one of the hardest for our community. The pandemic brought sickness and death to our people and complicated the economic situation here," she said. "And that's why we are so happy that, in the middle of this tragedy this miracle of nature happened as a result of fewer fishing boats and tourists. But also through the efforts of the community."

It's go time, turtles.