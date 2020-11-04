This is the classic small Swiss Army Knife with blade, scissors, toothpick, screwdriver and tweezers. It's at a really low price today on Amazon (in red, other colors cost more).
Get the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife at a good price
Eric Trump claims his social media 'likes' are being throttled (reader, he is lying)
President Donald Trump's lesser failson Eric Trump claims his social media likes are being throttled and he thinks that's become the number one issue in politics over the past few weeks. READ THE REST
Women harassed at surveillance camera startup
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
How to remove ham from your disk drive
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
