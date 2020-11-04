Kanye West concedes presidential race

Music mogul Kanye West today conceded defeat in his 2020 presidential run, though it was still not quite clear to whom he might concede it.

West conceded defeat early Wednesday with perhaps the shortest-ever concession speech, tweeting an image of the electoral map along with just one word: "WELP." West then deleted the tweet and then reposted the image with just "2024," perhaps promising to try and run yet again.

In voting for himself, Kanye—formerly a Trump supporter—noted that it was the first time he had ever voted.