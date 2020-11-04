It's almost like Bernie was a time traveler when he told Jimmy Fallon how the election results would roll in, including Trump's fake victory speech followed by Trump claiming the mail-in ballots are fraudulent.
Nine days ago Bernie Sanders predicted exactly how the election would play out
- bernie sanders
Senators Sanders, Markey, and Gildebrand want to tax billionaires for their pandemic profits
From CNBC: Top tech leaders and other billionaires would be forced to hand over billions of dollars in wealth they've gained during the coronavirus pandemic under a new bill introduced by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. The "Make Billionaires Pay Act" would impose a one-time 60% tax on wealth gains… READ THE REST
Bernie Sanders drops truths on the Senate floor about the Coronavirus Stimulus Package
It was initially reported that the $2 trillion Economic Aid package would include $1,200 per person making under $75,000 (less than a month's rent is many cities) and extend unemployment benefits by four months. But people like Sen. Rick Scott complained that a few lucky poor people might get a teeny bit more than they… READ THE REST
Bernie Sanders wins California Democratic Primary
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) won the California Democratic Primary, multiple news organizations are now projecting based on incoming results. Yes, it really did take this long to count all those California primary votes. READ THE REST
