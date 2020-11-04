Portland, Maine voters nix facial surveillance

Facial surveillance by public officials was already banned in Portland, Maine, and yesterday voters passed a measure allowing citizens who are illegally surveilled with facial recognition to sue the city. According to Bangor Daily News, "citizens would receive $100 per violation, or $1,000, whichever is higher, plus lawyer fees."
From TechCrunch:
Meanwhile, earlier this week, an arrest was made in Washington, DC using facial recognition. The individual was reportedly identified using an image found on Twitter.