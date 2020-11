NARRATOR:

It will not work.

The official results of the U.S. presidential election are not yet in, but it doesn't look good for Donald Trump's reelection. It's time to bring out the big grift, they're saying over at Team Trump tonight.

And so, presidential spiritual advisor Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

Good luck, Paula. And by good luck, we mean, go fuck yourself.