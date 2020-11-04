Rethinking flags in a nation of immigrants

Wendy Eduarte created this whimsical animation with a serious message at its heart. In a nation where nearly 20 million immigrants can't vote, those who can should exercise that right. Vote!
Image: Vimeo / Wendy Eduarte
Trumpeter Steph Richards has been working on a project called SUPERSENSE, and "Underbelly" is an audio-visual-olfactory musing on our surveillance society. Note: strobe effects. The style is evocative of the hand-drawn style used in 1970s children's shows like Electric Company. If Underbelly was your style, check out "Gong": Image: YouTube / Steph Richards READ THE REST
In celebration of Back to the Future's 35th anniversary, Universal Pictures compiled fan-made animations into a cartoon short, Back to the Future: Reimagined. Sure beats DMCA Takedown Notices and nastygrams! Credits: "My Dream Amp" by Javier Benia; "The First Time Traveler" by Elliot Ruddy; "Alien in the Barn" by Crankub Animation Studio; "Marty McFly and… READ THE REST
Disney's Halloween Treat was a special 1982 Halloween episode of the Walt Disney television series featuring excerpts or full vintage cartoons with a creepy, supernatural vibe. The segments include the likes of "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence from Fantasia (1940), "Donald Duck and the Gorilla" (1944), and "Pluto's Judgement Day" (1935), and a bit of… READ THE REST
