Two cats have a conversation

"Two cats just talking about the birds on another lazy day."
An oldie but goodie from 2012. [@Teleporterdown]
In Ohio, Tammy Tunison shot this video of her pet goats with 'I love voting' stickers on their heads, at their Oberlin farm on October 17. Tunison told Storyful she and her husband had mailed off their absentee ballots on that morning, and she thought it would be funny to put the little "I love… READ THE REST
The Guardian has a wonderfully whimsical story about the town of Kirtlington in Oxfordshire, UK. The small village underwent a massive infrastructural overhaul in 2016 … specifically, for the hedgehogs who live there alongside the roughly 1,000 human residents. More than 12,000 hedgehog holes have been created as part of the UK's hedgehog highway network,… READ THE REST
This Japanese Cat and friends are having a fun time with their Halloween pumpkins. [Video source] READ THE REST
