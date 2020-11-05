Behold, the world's first mobile bowling alley

Luxury Strike Bowling is the brainchild of Michigan entrepreneur Terence Jackson, Jr. His dream of opening a mobile bowling alley and lounge came true this June, despite the pandemic. His high-tech two-lane alley is housed inside a 53-foot trailer.

Detroit News:

Jackson, 34, said the design was years in the making. He eventually launched the mobile bowling alley on Juneteenth.

"It was a difficult process building the bowling alley at certain times, because lumber, certain materials and products weren't available because of the pandemic but we eventually got it done," he said.

Luxury Strike consists of two lanes that are shorter than a traditional bowling alley, smaller bowling balls that weigh about 3 pounds. The bowling alley has a dual automatic bowling lane, scoring system, temperature control, neon lighting, an 80-inch theater screen, a sky lounge and a state-of-the-art sound system that guests can connect to through Bluetooth.

The alley is available for parties, corporate and church gatherings, "small weddings" and other events. Locations beyond a 30-mile-radius of its Southfield base require an additional fee, the website says.

The services also include a private bowling alley. The alley and loft can accommodate 10-15 people. Packages start at $500 for two hours.