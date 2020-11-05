Facebook bans large 'Stop the Steal' pro-Trump group for inciting violence

Facebook today banned "Stop the Steal," a large group run by figures close to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon. The Facebook group was organizing protests against the presidential vote count for this Saturday throughout the United States. Some members called for violence, others falsely claimed Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans. It's not clear where the money for the group operations comes from.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate shared a screenshot of one post in the now-banned group that read "Neither side is going to concede. Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets."

The Stop the Steal Facebook group contains multiple calls for violence at vote counts.



One recent post reads "Time to clean the guns, time to hit the streets."



Another says "It's time. We must resort to violence if we have to." pic.twitter.com/kaE2WYAmTk — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) November 5, 2020

.@Facebook is hosting a "Stop the Steal" group run by figures close to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon.



It is calling on 300,000 members to protest at vote counts and contains calls for violence.



It has to be shut down. pic.twitter.com/on308Xvze4 — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) November 5, 2020

Women for America First is listed as the owner of the Stop the Steal Facebook group.



It's operator is Amy Kremer, the co-chair of Women for Trump which calls itself "the official home for women who support Donald Trump".



Kremer has met with Trump personally. pic.twitter.com/WmbWEItovo — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) November 5, 2020

From the Associated Press:

Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down, it was just one of several smaller groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states. Inside the groups, members and organizers tried to ensure they would get around Facebook's moderators and "trolls" who might report or mock them. "In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events," Facebook said in a statement. "The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Facebook said it will continue to watch for activity that violates its rules and will take action if it does. As of Thursday afternoon, a copycat "Stop the Steal" group was growing steadily, nearing 12,000 members, and others were easily searchable on Facebook.

More at AP.