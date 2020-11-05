How many spiders do you eat in your sleep per year?

You may have consumed anywhere between 1,000 spiders in the past year in your sleep, and zero. Actually, that number is closer to zero.

"It would be a strictly random event," Rod Crawford of the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture in Seattle says.

From the Scientific American: More than anything, spiders probably find sleeping humans terrifying. A slumbering person breathes, has a beating heart and perhaps snores—all of which create vibrations that warn spiders of danger. "Vibrations are a big slice of spiders' sensory universe," Crawford explains, "A sleeping person is not something a spider would willingly approach."

They don't like you. They don't want to be in your mouth. Sleep well.