Sega Sammy to close arcades in Japan

Rob Beschizza
Illustration: Kirby-Popstar

A casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, Sega Sammy, the largest arcade operator in Japan, suffered severe losses this year and is set to close its doors to the public. Though a buyer for the arcade business has been found, it apparently will acquire and rent the machines without keeping the locations. Sonic the Hedgehog fans can rest assured that Sega's game development business is not implicated by the closure of its arcade venues.