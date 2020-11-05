Steve Bannon's Twitter account suspended

Earlier today, Steve Bannon called for beheading Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray, on his podcast. Twitter just suspended the Twitter account for Bannon's podcast.

From The Hill:

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon's Twitter account was suspended Thursday after allegedly calling for the nation's leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's head "on pikes" on his podcast.

His podcast Twitter account @WarRoomPandemic was suspended after the statement went live.

In an email sent to The Hill, Twitter said Bannon's account was suspended for violating "our policy on the glorification of violence."

Twitter added that it has policies in place to address explicit threats of violence and other forms of online abuse or harassment and hateful conduct.