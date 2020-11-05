Ten great moments of Bugs Bunny

Hey, look kids. Cartoons!
Image: YouTube
In celebration of Back to the Future's 35th anniversary, Universal Pictures compiled fan-made animations into a cartoon short, Back to the Future: Reimagined. Sure beats DMCA Takedown Notices and nastygrams! Credits: "My Dream Amp" by Javier Benia; "The First Time Traveler" by Elliot Ruddy; "Alien in the Barn" by Crankub Animation Studio; "Marty McFly and…
The Skeleton Dance was the first in the Silly Symphony series of animated music shorts. Walt Disney produced and directed the film with animation led by Ubbe Eert "Ub" Iwerks. The version above was remastered by Adam Maciaszek who used "human aided AI algorithms to not only upscale the resolution [but also] clear up detail…
Disney's Halloween Treat was a special 1982 Halloween episode of the Walt Disney television series featuring excerpts or full vintage cartoons with a creepy, supernatural vibe. The segments include the likes of "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence from Fantasia (1940), "Donald Duck and the Gorilla" (1944), and "Pluto's Judgement Day" (1935), and a bit of…
