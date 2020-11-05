If you've tuned into CNN recently, you'll find this amusing.
This is what CNN has been for the last couple of days
Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White leads creepy live prayer service to secure Trump election win
NARRATOR: It will not work. The official results of the U.S. presidential election are not yet in, but it doesn't look good for Donald Trump's reelection. It's time to bring out the big grift, they're saying over at Team Trump tonight. And so, presidential spiritual advisor Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service… READ THE REST
Twitter suspends recently created right-wing news accounts posting about U.S. elections for 'coordination'
On Election Day, today, Twitter suspended a handful of relatively new right-wing news accounts for posting false or misleading information about the elections. The accounts suspended by Twitter included FJNewsReporter, Crisis_Intel, Faytuks, and SVNewsAlerts, which had 69,000 followers as of last week. All of the accounts were recently created. From Joseph Menn reporting for Reuters:… READ THE REST
As in 2016 'SNL' has Dave Chappelle host week after presidential election
Is Saturday Night Live daring fate to repeat itself this Saturday November 7th, 2020 when they invite comedian Dave Chappelle to host? In 2016 Chappelle hosted 'SNL' on the Saturday following the presidential election and Trump's surprise win. For many, his monologue was a helpful salve for the wounds that Hillary supporters suffered from the… READ THE REST
The Cielo Breez Eco gives you full smart control over any AC unit
If you've got a central heating and cooling system in your home, it takes little effort to slap on a new smart thermostat and earn an exciting new level of control over your environment. However, if your home's cooling needs are handled by portable or window-mounted air conditioning units, you're often stuck with manually pushing… READ THE REST
This Unicorn Jerky CBD candy is rainbow candy for Chillin
When you sit down to try something called Unicorn Jerky, you already know you're straying a bit off the beaten path. However, you can also go in knowing you're in good hands. Since the world is still looking for a steady supply of unicorns, this confection isn't a meat-based jerky product at all. In fact,… READ THE REST
Degoo lets you lock down 15TB of cloud storage space for life for less than $150
If you need something, it's always good to shop around to find the best price. That's a tenet of shopping that covers buying a new car, a new towel, eggs…virtually anything. And it's no different if you're in the market for cloud storage space. A quick look at some of the biggest, most well-known cloud… READ THE REST