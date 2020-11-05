This TV commercial with happy naked people aired on Icelandic TV last night

Redditor u/rassgat55 says: "This ad for a phone company was broadcast tonight on national TV during prime time in Iceland"

From Google Translate:

Nova wants to draw attention to the importance of mental health and how to improve mental well-being. We encourage people to be aware of screen time, social media browsing, and watching TV. With the campaign, we are celebrating the body. We are all beautiful and we want people to feel good, exactly as they are. On social media, we are blasted with unrealistic beauty and body standards – not the reality. Excessive use of social media can affect our self-image and Úrlausn (eSIM) is a great way to spend less time in front of the screen.

We really need to talk about self-love and respect for our body. We come in all possible shapes and sizes. Here is our new ad in all its glory. Nothing to hide. Nothing to be ashamed of. Just the way we are.