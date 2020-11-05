Trump Jr. calls for "total war" over election

With Joe Biden ahead in Electoral College and outstanding ballots thought to favor him—and the first round of lawsuits to stop the count going nowhere—President Trump's surrogates are becoming agitated. None, however, have called for "total war" over the election, as Donald Trump Jr. just did.

"The best thing for America's future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter, which immediately flagged his posting as misleading. "It's time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!"

Surely there has to come a point where these milquetoast flags on posts are simply not enough?