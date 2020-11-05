WTF is a "Space Force $2 bill?"

Fox News viewers are being alerted to the exciting news that they can buy a $2 bill for $20. It's a genuine $2 bill that has a "high-quality film on top of the currency which makes it appear as though this is what the currency originally looked like." Best of all, you can use it to buy $2 worth of goods and services from anyone you can convince to accept it.

"Join your fellow patriots in supporting the youngest branch of our military and claim your collectible $2 bill and this unique piece of history today."