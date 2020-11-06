Forest of illuminated tree sculptures coming to San Francisco

To close out its 150th anniversary, San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will exhibit "Entwined," an illuminated forest installation by artist Charlie Gadeken. The exhibit will be on display from December 10, 2020 to February 29, 2021 in the park's Peacock Meadow.

San Francisco Recreation and Park:

The Entwined installation creates a whimsical wonderland where visitors can explore paths and sit under a grove of three entwined sculptural trees while practicing social distancing. The trees range from 12 to 20 feet tall with illuminated canopies as large as 30 feet, filling the meadow with changing light. Sculptures comprised of 2,000 LED lights cluster into small flowering bushes at varying heights, further filling the green space with peaks and valleys of radiating light. The variety of lighting effects are inspired by nature and build a sense of awe: Raindrops on the pavement, lighting and thunderstorms, wind blowing tall grass and flowers, and ripples on a pond.

"As the days get darker, this dazzling installation will light the way for park lovers to experience Golden Gate Park in a new and creative way as we close out its 150th Anniversary," said San Francisco Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "A twilight stroll through the park's east will be truly magical this winter. People can visit the City's official holiday tree in front of McLaren Lodge before exploring Entwined, marveling at the Conservatory's annual light show, and enjoying the 150-foot Observation Wheel and illuminated bandshell in the Music Concourse."