This is the absolutely killer original version of "Hang On In There" by Mike Kirkland James released 38 years before John Legend and The Roots covered the track. From Kirkland's original liner notes:

This is truth to me, because it's what I feel is real. Hey, I'm by no means trying to shrink heads. I just want to let you know where my head's at. Check it out; for those of you that can get to the message, I say, LOVE, and to those of you who can't, I say, 'HANG ON IN THERE'."