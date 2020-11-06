Someone sent the LockPickingLawyer a smartphone lockbox. It's a small plastic box that holds a smartphone. Its door remains locked until the timer goes to zero. Of course, the LockPickingLawyer was able to open the lockbox without having to wait until the timer ran down.
How to defeat a smartphone lockbox
- recreational lockpicking
