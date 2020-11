They've been counting votes in the U.S. presidential election for three days, and the winner hasn't yet been called.

But it's increasingly clear Joe Biden has been elected by popular vote. And now, from Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tonight: "Breaking: Joe Biden becomes the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to cross 75 million votes."

Breaking: Joe Biden becomes the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to cross 75 million votes. https://t.co/9dMmSHHdVa? — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 7, 2020

More at cookpolitical.com.