This Github page is an open-source project that presents election results data from the New York Times' unofficial election data API.
Obsessively checking election results? Here's raw data from the API powering the New York Times' election site
- Election 2020
Kanye West concedes presidential race
Music mogul Kanye West today conceded defeat in his 2020 presidential run, though it was still not quite clear to whom he might concede it. West conceded defeat early Wednesday with perhaps the shortest-ever concession speech, tweeting an image of the electoral map along with just one word: "WELP." West then deleted the tweet and… READ THE REST
Election count continues in close race
With swing states yet to complete their count of votes, the winner of this year's presidential election remains anyone and everyone's guess. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada remain uncalled, and only Fox News and the AP feel confident enough to project a win for Joe Biden in Arizona. The map appears to favor Biden,… READ THE REST
Trump calls election a fraud, demands Supreme Court action, declares victory
In a 2:30 a.m. press event at the White House, Donald Trump said that the presidential election was a fraud, declared victory in it all the same, and said he would go to the Supreme Court, implying a call for the vote-count be stopped. The statements came during a rambling, frustrated speech about the unfolding… READ THE REST
