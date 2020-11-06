Philadelphia: Armed Qanon supporters arrested near vote counting site

Two male Qanon followers armed with loaded handguns were arrested near the Philadelphia convention center late yesterday, at the site of an ongoing vote count that could decide the presidential election.
Philly police said on Friday that Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, traveled from the Virginia Beach, Virginia, area in a Hummer, and lacked permits to carry their guns in Pennsylvania.
From AP:
They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Officers stopped the men about a block from the vehicle, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Macias had a .40-caliber Beretta handgun inside his jacket, LaMotta had a 9mm Beretta in a holster and an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, Outlaw said. Authorities initially said that the rifle did not have a serial number but later said that it did.
A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men's vehicle. It was adorned with an American flag, a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon and a fresh parking ticket.