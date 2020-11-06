Trailer: Alex Winter made a documentary about Frank Zappa

Just learning that a documentary about the late great Frank Zappa has been in the works, thanks to an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign. Here's the first trailer for Alex Winter's Zappa. Available November 23.



With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter's assembly features appearances by Frank's widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank's musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

(Yes, the same "Alex Winter" who played Bill in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.)

(Open Culture)

screengrab via Magnolia Pictures