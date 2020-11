Donald Trump is having an extremely cool and normal one tonight, retweeting Fox Business toadie Matthew Whitaker who said dutifully, "We need an explanation as to how these numbers have been running up for the last two or three days."

The answer, of course, is they're counting the votes, you lying idiots.

Math.

Numbers.

The explanation is that votes are being counted. pic.twitter.com/yWC1vmXf8J — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 7, 2020

Explanation: Mail-in votes are being counted at the earliest times various states allow it.



Biden encouraged his supporters to vote by mail.



Trump vilified mail-in voting.



Also, Whitaker was on the board of company the FTC called a scam, before his short stint as a Trump AG. pic.twitter.com/yoBVjLh6mY — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 7, 2020

I think I can help answer this one: they are counting the votes. https://t.co/PiZF2pcw38 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 7, 2020

They have been counting votes https://t.co/jyus3mt8A9 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020

he told his own people not to vote by mail, and his favorite tv channel told him that exactly this could happen if he went so hard against mail-in voting. one of the dumbest individuals in history pic.twitter.com/9N0XQM8WLs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 7, 2020