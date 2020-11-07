TV networks call election for Biden

At about 11:25 a.m. Saturday morning, ABC News and the AP finally called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, the first major networks to do so. ABC appears to have done so first, with the AP following suit within seconds and NBC News within minutes. Though the result's been obvious for days, cable TV poll-watchers dared not call it until it was a mathematical impossibility for President Trump to bounce back from his deficit in the excruciatingly slow vote-count.

A tranch of results in Pennsylvania came moments before the calls, putting Biden both beyond the point where remaining votes could swing it to Trump and outside the recount threshhold: the double-whammy presumed to be what the TV decision desks were waiting for.

Trump, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to speak to supporters outside a landscaping yard next to a dildo shop, but is currently busy playing golf.

