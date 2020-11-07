"This is not the voice of treason. These are your sons, your daughters, whose loyalties have never wavered, whose beliefs in this Alliance has forced us to take extraordinary means. For justice, for peace, for the future, we have come home!"
Captain John J. Sheridan's thoughts on the election: "We have come home!"
