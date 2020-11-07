Chameleons, unseen for over a century, chillin' back at the hotel

One researcher is like, "hey, has anyone seen the Voeltzkow's chameleon?" And this other conservationist is all, "not since like, 1913. Let's go deep into the Madagascar jungle and see if we can find one."

But after 5 days of searching the forest, mostly at night, the research team found no trace of it. On the 6th day, however, they found it in the last place they expected to look: a large, unkempt garden of a hotel. The chameleons were like, "We've been here the whoooole time, livin' large."

Part of the Global Wildlife Conservation mission is trying to find missing species on their "25 Most Wanted List", and the spectacular Voeltzkow's chameleon let them cross one off.