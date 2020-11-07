"How to Be at Home" is a timely poem set to animation

During the pandemic, filmmaker Andrea Dorfman collaborated with poet Tanya Davis (both of "How to be Alone" fame) on the beautiful animated piece, "How to Be at Home." It starts, "If you are, at first, really fucking anxious, just wait. It'll get worse, and then you'll get the hang of it. Maybe."

This animation was created in my home studio in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while in social isolation through the spring and summer of 2020. How to Be at Home is one of thirty films made through, The Curve, a National Film Board of Canada series of films created within (and many about) our pandemical times.

Entire poem here.

(swissmiss)

screengrab via Andrea Dorfman