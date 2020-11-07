No soil? No problem for this hydroponic planter that brings all your growing inside

If you have a genuine craving for homegrown veggies and herbs, but don't have space to, ya know, actually grow them, hydroponic gardening could be your ultimate answer. From the desert to the frozen north to the urban jungle, this revolutionary system helps grow plants more efficiently without soil or other potential contaminants in virtually any environment. And you can even do it indoors.

This Intelligent Flower Hydroponic Planter from Kinkoo makes it even easier to grow the plants you love all year long, all without the soil and mess that usually makes gardening such a chore.

This planter houses 12 planting seed pods, which gives growers plenty of options for cultivating all their favorite plants at once. Through a mixture of water and biochar mud that ensures natural and green planting, you can get all your growing underway without ever worrying about growing problems no one enjoys like soil or heavy metal contamination, pesticide residue, antibiotics, GMO, or nitrite.

The centerpiece is the entirely programmable 22-watt LED lighting system primed to the optimal full spectrum of lights needed for indoor gardening. Through the smart LED control panel, users can set the perfect light time for each plant to maximize their photosynthesis, then cycle off to enhance the plant's respiration to take in more nutrients.

In addition to lights that stimulate optimum natural conditions, it's also got an air circulation system that mimics a natural breeze to help plants grow more efficiently. There's also the 4-liter water pump and tank that circulates the flow of water to ensure plant roots get all the vital minerals and nourishment they need.

With a system that fuels rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests, this in-home garden can generate all the herbs you want year-round, so all your meals are always fresh and always in season. It also assures you use local goods and products, because there's literally nothing more local than your own kitchen counter.

Right now, you can get over 20 percent off the price of the Intelligent Flower Hydroponic Planter, bringing your price to just $199.95.

