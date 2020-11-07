This sleep robot could actually fix what's keeping you up at night

Do you really need a sleep robot? Do you need a robot to cut your meat for you and teach you how to walk and chew gum at the same time too?

At first glance, a sleep robot probably sounds pretty silly. However, if you suffer from insomnia or other poor sleep disorders, it just might be a robot that can help get you back to sleeping restfully through the night.

While the Somnox Sleep Robot has a variety of high-tech options for helping to guide users toward a more peaceful slumber, it actually bases much of its working philosophy around a centuries-old practice.

When humans or animals sleep with others, they can experience a deeper sense of comfort and even start to mimic another's breathing patterns to relax and fall asleep faster. The sleep robot applies that same principle to help guide your breathing. By holding the super cuddleable robot pillow, users feel the breathing rhythm it produces, helping you unconsciously adapt your own breathing to it. Its robot brain will then detect your breathing and start adapting to it, syncing with the users to help ease down the heart rate and blood pressure as well to carry them to sleep.

Developed by robotics engineers, the Sleep Robot doesn't just bank on breathing rhythms to do the trick. It also works as an external focal point for the sleeper's mind, directing it away from unwanted thoughts and stress that could keep you awake. It also doubles down by playing soothing sounds, nature noises, guided meditations or even white or pink noise to encourage a semi-hypnotic or meditative state and reduce feelings of stress.

In addition to the ergonomic shape and soft natural fabric, the Sleep robot optimizes your sleep with the Somnox app, which allows you to customize your sleep program into a completely unique breathing exercise and audio playlist that works just for you.

And science backs it up — the Somnox Sleep Robot is working. Researchers found 75 percent of the robot's users were falling asleep faster and more easily. For those who took more than a half-hour to fall asleep, the Sleep Robot shaved that time by an average of 21 minutes.

