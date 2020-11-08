Cyriak details his recent heart attack: "It was horrible"

UK animator Cyriak Harris suffered a heart attack earlier this week. He survived the ordeal, living to tell his nightmarish tale. We're glad to hear he's home and on the mend.

So, I had a heart attack the other day. It was horrible. Don't ever have a heart attack. If you want to know what one feels like, imagine an elephant standing on your chest until the pain spreads up through your jaws like you have toothache in all your teeth at the same time — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) November 4, 2020

Even when the ambulance guys arrived and found me writhing in pain I still felt bad for probably wasting their time. I even managed to lol in disbelief when they said "ok, you're having a heart attack." — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) November 4, 2020

Eventually they fixed the problem and like magic the pain didn't entirely go away until 2 days later, during which time I attempted to fall asleep while everything hurt in a room full of old people snoring and farting and machines constantly beeping at each other — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) November 4, 2020

After that I was ready to go home, with a carrier bag full of pills and no shoes on my feet, because I wasn't wearing any when it happened. I guess the moral of the story is, always wear shoes when you are having a heart attack. But also dont have one. — cyriak harris (@cyriakharris) November 4, 2020

screengrab via Cyriak's 2018 "Indigestion"

(Neatorama)