This electric guitar and amp kit can get any musician ready to rock

This is a great holiday gift option for the music lover or aspiring musician in your life. This gives people of all ages the chance to rock. And, let's face it, if you give an electric guitar to your child (or niece/nephew, grandchild, etc.), you're pretty much guaranteed to become that kid's favorite person ever.

Grabbing an electric six-string and learning how to rock out is a fantasy of many men, women, and children everywhere. You can make that dream come true for yourself, or someone else, right now with this complete LyxPro 39-inch Electric Guitar and 20W Amp Kit.

Crafted for both beginner and intermediate players, this full-sized axe includes everything a budding shred-master needs to get shredding. The guitar itself is made by hand from premium wood. It features a sturdy Canadian maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, paired with durable strings, frets, and pegs and marker dots that are evenly spaced, yet scaled down to size so beginners get a true-to-life feel. It also comes with a carrying case to keep it safe wherever a player and his or her instrument may travel.

This set also comes with a 20-watt amp that includes a built-in speaker, a headphone jack, and even an auxiliary output for playing music from a phone or MP3 player. In addition to a guitar cable, spare steel picks and strings, and a shoulder strap, the set also features a clip-on tuner, to ensure the guitar is in tune and sounding its best.

Varieties of the LyxPro Electric Guitar and Amp Kits are available in 30, 36, and 39 inches for both right-handed and left-handed players, as well as a variety of cool colors and patterns, including a sunburst model.

This complete guitar and amp package from LyxPro normally costs $249, but is now over 35% off at just $159.99.

